Technology stocks drive early gains as latest earnings flow

Citigroup jumped 2.3% after reporting a more than five-fold rise in profits, helped by an improving economy that resulted in fewer bad loans on the bank's balance sheet. Wells Fargo rose 0.8% after reporting its most profitable quarter in two years and easily beating Wall Street forecasts.

Mixed results from Bank of America disappointed investors, though. It fell 3% after reporting solid profits, but weak revenue.

Airlines showed more signs of recovery as people begin to resume travel for work and leisure. American Airlines jumped 6.4% after giving investors an encouraging update on its second-quarter financial picture. United Airlines rose 1.6%.

Outside of earnings, investors are still closely watching measures of inflation to better gauge how it could impact the recovery. Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. The news on wholesale prices followed a report Tuesday that consumer prices increased in June by 0.9% and were up 5.4% over the past 12 months, the biggest 12-month gain in 13 years.