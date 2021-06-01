Stocks rise following strong report on US manufacturing

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%.

The Institute for Supply Management reported that manufacturing picked up again in May. The ISM"s manufacturing index came in at 61.2 last month, much better than the 60.6 expected by economists surveyed by FactSet.