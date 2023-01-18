US stocks rise as investors review sales, inflation data

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tracks expectations for future Fed action, fell to 4.11% from about 4.16% just before the latest economic data was released. It was as high as 4.21% late Tuesday.

Investors are also reviewing the latest batch of corporate earnings to get more insight into how inflation and consumer spending are affecting profits and revenue. PNC Financial Services Group fell 4.8% after reporting weak earnings. United Airlines rose 0.4% after reporting strong financial results.

Markets in Europe and Asia were mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.5% after the Bank of Japan kept its loose monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation that it would yield to pressure and join other central banks in raising interest rates to fight inflation.

——

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.