Stocks gain ground on Wall Street, oil prices ease lower

Last Wednesday, the central bank announced a quarter-point rate hike, its first interest rate increase since 2018. The Fed hasn’t raised its benchmark rate by a half-point since May 2000.

Investors' concerns about persistently rising inflation has been worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine. Energy and commodity prices were already high as demand outpaced supply amid the global economic recovery, but the conflict has pushed oil, wheat and other prices even higher.

Rising raw material costs and shipping problems have made it more expensive for businesses to operate. Many of those costs have been passed on to consumers and higher prices for food, clothing and other goods could result in less spending and slower economic growth.

Concerns about the rising inflation and slower economic growth have been weighing down stocks so far in 2022, but a rally last week helped trim some of the benchmark S&P 500's losses for the year. Investors will soon start readying for the next round of corporate earnings reports as the current quarter nears its close and that could provide a clearer picture of how industries continue handling rising costs.