Stocks fall, as Wall Street heads for another losing week

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action on short-term rates, has zoomed even more. It’s at 2.74%, up from 2.68% late Thursday, and has more than tripled from 0.73% at the start of the year.

Markets around the world are feeling similar pressure on rates and inflation, particularly in Europe as the war in Ukraine pushes up oil, gas and food costs.

Germany’s DAX lost 1.9% Friday, while France’s CAC 40 fell 1.9%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.9%.

Beyond developments in Ukraine, a presidential runoff election in France this weekend could also tilt markets.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.6%, and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.9%. Stocks in Shanghai added 0.2% after authorities there promised to ease anti-virus controls on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade.

Despite all the worries about inflation and interest rates, stronger-than-expected profits from most big U.S. companies are continuing to offer support for Wall Street.

Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturer whose brands include Huggies diapers and Kleenex, rose 8.8% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

SVB Financial surged 13.5% after also reporting stronger arnings per share than expected.

But most stocks across Wall Street were falling Friday, with health care stocks among the biggest weights.

HCA Healthcare slumped 14.8% after reporting weaker earnings per share than analysts expected.

Retailer Gap fell 19.2% after it cut its forecast for sales and said the CEO of its Old Navy business will leave the company.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.