Stocks wobble on Wall Street, hovering around record highs

Health care and technology stocks also fell. U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.3%, but energy stocks were mixed.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.56% from 1.54% late Tuesday.

Investors were handed a mixed bag of corporate report cards. Activision Blizzard slumped 13.7% after the maker of video games like "World of Warcraft" gave investors a disappointing profit forecast. Zillow Group dropped 18% after the real estate website operator reported disappointing financial results and said it is shutting down its home-flipping business.

CVS Health rose 4.2% after the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year following a strong third quarter. Mondelez International rose 2% after the maker of Oreo cookies reported solid third-quarter financial results.

Investors are looking ahead to the latest statement from the Federal Reserve. The central bank will update Wall Street on its plans to begin paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases that helped keep long-term loan rates low to encourage borrowing and spending. Investors will also be listening for any comments on longer-term plans to eventually raise benchmark interest rates.

The Fed's latest statement comes amid persistent rising inflation that has cut into corporate operations and raised prices on raw materials. It is also making finished goods more expensive, raising concerns about whether consumers will cut back on spending as prices rise.

The central bank and investors have also been closely monitoring the recovery in the employment market, which has been lagging the broader economic recovery. The Labor Department will release its jobs report for October on Friday.