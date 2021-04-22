Stocks open lower on Wall Street, led by banks and tech

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq was down 0.4%. The S&P 500 closed higher Wednesday, ending a two-day slide, but it's still down for the week.

Investors got another dose of company earnings on Thursday. AT&T rose 4% after reporting results that beat expectations, helped by higher wireless phone charges as well as the success of its streaming service HBOMax.