Stocks mixed as market heads for a 5th quarterly gain

The S&P 500 index was up less than 0.1% as of 10:32 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%. At this rate the S&P 500 is on track to be up 14.4% for the first half of the year.

Stocks have set their recent records on optimism that the economy is strengthening and that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer. Concerns about inflation earlier this year have dissipated somewhat, as investors have become increasingly convinced that the rise in prices for everything from food to oil to lumber is temporary and a result of the U.S. economy recovering from the pandemic.