US stocks edge lower ahead of company earnings updates

Investors are also anticipating the latest round of corporate earnings. Updates from retailers have reinforced concerns about weaker sales amid hot inflation squeezing wallets. Macy's and several others have warned investors about weaker results during the fourth quarter and into 2023.

Technology sector job cuts continued with the latest from crypto exchange Coinbase announcing it is laying off 20% of its workforce. The stock rose 3%.

Several big banks are on deck to report their results on Friday, including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase. Delta Air Lines and UnitedHealth Group will also report results on Friday. Analysts are forecasting that this may mark the first year-over-year drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since 2020.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, climbed to 3.60% from 3.53%.

European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Crude oil prices rose.