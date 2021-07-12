Stocks mixed ahead of earnings season; banks in focus

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% to a fresh record, rebounding from the previous day’s loss.

Earnings season kicks off this week. The big Wall Street banks report their results starting Tuesday starting with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Also reporting this week will be Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. A handful of other big companies report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.