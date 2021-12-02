Stocks rise on Wall Street, but Apple loss weighs on tech

Technology companies were weighed down by a 3% drop from Apple after the iPhone maker reportedly warned suppliers that it is seeing weak demand ahead of the holiday season.

Bond yields were relatively stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.43% from late Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 0.5%. OPEC and allied oil-producing countries have decided to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new omicron variant potentially threatens the economy. Energy companies mostly brushed off the lower prices. Chevron rose 1.8%.

The latest coronavirus variant has led countries to impose barriers to travel and stricter restrictions on business and people. Concerns about global restrictions potentially crimping economic growth butted up against concerns about rising inflation this week. The persistence of rising inflation has prompted the Federal Reserve to consider withdrawing stimulus measures sooner than expected.

Several companies made outsized gains on Thursday on a mix of corporate news. Supermarket chain Kroger jumped 9.5% after raising its profit forecast for the year. Software maker Synopsys gained 6.5% after also giving investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Boeing rose 3.5% after China's aviation regulator cleared the airplane maker's 737 Max to return to flying with technical upgrades.