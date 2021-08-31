Stocks edge lower, on paces to end August solidly higher

The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was down 0.2% as well.

Despite the declines, the market is on pace to close out August on a positive note. The S&P 500 is up nearly 3% in August, while the Nasdaq is up 3.75% this month.