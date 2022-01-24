Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters

Early in the day, benchmark stock indexes flirted with near 4-month lows as investors anticipated guidance from the Fed later this week about its plans to raise interest rates to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades.

The Fed’s short-term rate has been pegged near zero since the pandemic hit the global economy in 2020 and that has fueled borrowing and spending by consumers and businesses.

But rising prices at supermarkets, car lots and gas stations are raising concerns that consumers will pare back spending to limit the pressure on their budgets. Companies have warned that supply-chain problems and higher raw materials costs could crimp their profits.

The Fed has kept downward pressure on longer-term interest rates by buying trillions of dollars worth of government and corporate bonds, but those emergency purchases are scheduled to end in March. Nudging rates higher is intended to help slow economic growth and the rate of inflation.

Investors are also keeping an eye on developments in Ukraine. Tensions soared Monday between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments.

The S&P 500 rose 12.19 points to 4,410.13. It’s now 8.1% below the all-time high it set on Jan. 3.

The Dow rose 99.13 points to 34,364.50. The Nasdaq gained 86.21 points to 13,855.13.

Small company stocks also bounced back. The Russell 2000 rose 45.59 points, or 2.3%, to 2,033.51. The index had been down 2.8%.

___

Associated Press reporters Christopher Rugaber in Washington, Stan Choe in New York and David McHugh in Frankfurt contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Phyllis Arena Woods works on the floor, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Phyllis Arena Woods works on the floor, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow

Caption FILE - A trader, right, talks to a pedestrian outside the New York Stock exchange, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Shares are mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve might act to cool rising inflation. At the same time, outbreaks of the omicron variant of the coronavirus threaten to slow recoveries from the crisis. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Caption FILE - A trader, right, talks to a pedestrian outside the New York Stock exchange, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Shares are mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve might act to cool rising inflation. At the same time, outbreaks of the omicron variant of the coronavirus threaten to slow recoveries from the crisis. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Philip Finale works at his post on the floor, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Philip Finale works at his post on the floor, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Courtney Crow Credit: Courtney Crow