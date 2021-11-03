Stocks rise after Fed says it will dial back aid for economy

“Much of the bond tapering announcement was already priced into markets and shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone that was paying attention to what the Fed has been indicating for most of this year,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “But the markets are already turning their attention to how soon the Fed will begin raising interest rates and how quickly they will raise them.”

The S&P 500 rose 29.92 points to 4,660.57. The Dow gained 104.95 points to 36,157.58. The Nasdaq added 161.98 points to 15,811.58.

Bond yields rose broadly after the Fed's statement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.59% from 1.54% late Tuesday. It was trading at 1.57% shortly before the Fed released its policy statement.

The Fed’s latest statement and policy shift comes amid persistent rising inflation that has cut into corporate operations and raised prices on raw materials. It is also making finished goods more expensive, raising concerns about whether consumers will cut back on spending as prices rise.

At a news conference Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the outlook for inflation looks highly uncertain, limiting the ability of the Fed to tailor its policies in response. He suggested that inflation should slow sometime next year as supply bottlenecks ease, but that the Fed cannot be certain that it will.

The central bank and investors have also been closely monitoring the recovery in the employment market, which has been lagging the broader economic recovery. The Labor Department will release its jobs report for October on Friday.

Stocks mostly wobbled in the early going Wednesday ahead of the Fed statement as investors looked over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.

Technology stocks and a mix of companies that rely directly on consumer spending accounted for a big slice of the S&P 500′s gains. Adobe rose 2.3% and Tesla rose 3.6% to a record high.

Energy stocks fell as U.S. crude oil prices slid 3.6%. Chevron dropped 0.7%.

Smaller-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign that investors were feeling confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 climbed 42.42 points, or 1.8%, to 2,404.28, its second straight all-time high.

Agricultural equipment maker Deere fell 3.4%. Workers at the company rejected a contract offer Tuesday that would have given them 10% raises and decided to remain on strike in the hopes of securing a better deal.

Investors were handed a mixed bag of corporate report cards. Activision Blizzard slumped 14.1% for the biggest slide in the S&P 500 after the maker of video games like "World of Warcraft" gave investors a disappointing profit forecast. Zillow Group sank 23% in heavy trading a day after the real estate website operator reported disappointing financial results and said it is shutting down its home-flipping business.

CVS Health rose 5.7% after the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year following a strong third quarter. Mondelez International rose 1.6% after the maker of Oreo cookies reported solid third-quarter financial results.

Caption Specialist Meric Greenbaum works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which contained some disappointments. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader Michael Conlon works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which contained some disappointments. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Traders Gregory Rowe, left, and Michael Milano work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which contained some disappointments. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader Patrick Casey works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which contained some disappointments. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader John Santiago, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which contained some disappointments. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Traders Aman Patel, left, and Sal Suarino work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which contained some disappointments. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Specialist Michael Pistillo works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which contained some disappointments. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the rate decision of the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the rate decision of the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew