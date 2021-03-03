Stocks rise after Fed seeks to calm markets about rate hikes

The future for the S&P 500 climbed 0.6% and that for the Dow industrials was 0.7% higher.

Higher interest rates make each $1 of profit that companies earn a little less valuable. That’s making Wall Street reconsider the value of technology stocks, in large part because their recent dominance left them looking even pricier than the rest of the market.

Treasury yields have risen above 1.50% recently with expectations for economic growth and inflation, up from about 0.9% at the beginning of the year. Such a rise makes borrowing more expensive for homebuyers, companies taking out loans and virtually everyone else. That can slow economic growth.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard sought to calm financial markets by emphasizing that the Fed, while generally optimistic about the economy, is still far from raising interest rates or reducing its $120 billion a month in asset purchases.

“We’ve got some distance to go to meet our goals,” of higher inflation and lower unemployment, Brainard said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Thursday, and at the end of the week will be the government’s jobs report, which is typically the highlight economic report of every month. It also includes numbers for how much wages are rising across the economy, a key component of inflation.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.7% to 29,792.81. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.5% to 29,559.10, while the Kospi in Seoul picked up 1.3% to 3,082.99. The Shanghai Composite index advanced 2% to 3,576.90.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,818.00 after the government reported the economy grew at a 3.1% quarterly rate, but a minus 1.1% annual rate, in the fourth quarter of last year. The better than expected result was helped by consumer demand and public spending, analysts said. India's Sensex rose 1.5% to 51,036.24.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose $1.14 to $60.89 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 89 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, added $1.16 to $63.86 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 106.99 Japanese yen from 106.68 yen late Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.2064 from $1.2091.

People wearing protective masks walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Stocks advanced in Asia on Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its gains from a day earlier. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

