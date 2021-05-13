Stocks rise after three days of losses, Bitcoin drops 11%

Technology stocks, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, were among the bigger gainers in early trading. Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon were all up 1% or more.

The S&P 500 Index was up 1.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.2% as well while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 1.5%. It’s not uncommon for markets to reverse direction after sharp gains or losses over a period of days as investors reassess markets and pause during period of volatility.