Stocks rise on Wall Street, despite dismal jobs report

Service industries continue to be the hardest hit by the pandemic as people continue to refrain from travel and dining out, among other activities.

“In some ways it seems the reopening economy is still struggling a little bit and it’s responsible for quite a few jobs,” Samana said.

Investors are focused on the prospects for more stimulus. President Joe Biden urged Democratic lawmakers this week to “act fast” on his economic stimulus plan. Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on support for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, but it appears Senate Democrats will be using their new-found majority to push the measure through without Republican support.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 0.9%, outpacing other indexes, in a sign that investors were growing more confident about the economy’s growth prospects. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.15% from 1.12% late Thursday.

Meanwhile companies that online investors have clambered to over the past few weeks continued to trade with heavy volatility. GameStop jumped 15.2% to $61.65. GameStop's share price is far below the high of $483 it reached last week but still well above the $17 it traded at near the beginning of the year.