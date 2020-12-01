Stocks rise; S&P 500 approaches another all-time high

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.90% from 0.83% late Monday. The higher yields are also helping to bolster banks, which rely on higher bond yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

The economic recovery has been stunted by a resurgence of the virus, but investors are looking past much of that because of good progress on vaccine development. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a report that the world economy will bounce back to its pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, though the recovery will be uneven across the countries and many risks remain.

European markets rose. Germany’s DAX gained 0.9% and the CAC 40 in France rose 1.9%. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 2%. Markets in Asia also rose.

