Stocks slide, S&P 500 down more than 10% from recent high

Federal Reserve policymakers will release their latest statement on Wednesday.

On Monday, the energy and raw materials sectors lead the decline. Mining concern Freeport McMoRan slipped 4.6% and General Motors fell 4%.

Technology stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market as investors shift money away from pricier stocks in anticipation of rising interest rates. Higher rates make shares in high-flying tech companies and other expensive growth stocks relatively less attractive.

Apple fell 1.7% and Microsoft shed 1.8%.

A wide range of retailers, travel-related companies and others that rely on direct consumer spending also fell broadly and weighed down the broader market. Target fell 1.1% and Carnival fell 5%.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.72% from 1.74% late Friday.

Falling yields also weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America fell 3.8%.

Inflation is putting pressure on businesses and consumers as demand for goods continues to outpace supplies. Companies have been warning that supply chain problems and rising raw materials costs could crimp their finances. Retailers, food producers and others have been raising prices on goods to try and offse the impact.

Rising costs are raising concerns that consumers will start to ease spending because of the persistent pressure on their wallets.

Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings, in part, to gauge how companies are dealing with higher prices and what they plan to do as inflation continues pressuring operations.

Monday is a relatively quiet day for earnings, but the pace picks up on Tuesday with American Express, Johnson & Johnson, and Microsoft reporting results. Boeing and Tesla report their results on Wednesday. McDonald's, Southwest Airlines and Apple report results on Thursday.

Wall Street also has several key economic reports to look forward this week. Investors will get more data on how consumers feel with the release on Tuesday of The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for January. The Commerce Department releases its report on fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday and its report on personal income and spending for December on Friday.

Caption A woman wearing a face mask drags a cart near a money exchange office in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Asian markets mostly fell on Monday after a sell-off gave Wall Street its worst week since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A woman wearing a face mask drags a cart near a money exchange office in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Asian markets mostly fell on Monday after a sell-off gave Wall Street its worst week since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption A woman wearing a face mask walks near a bank in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Asian markets mostly fell on Monday after a sell-off gave Wall Street its worst week since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A woman wearing a face mask walks near a bank in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Asian markets mostly fell on Monday after a sell-off gave Wall Street its worst week since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man