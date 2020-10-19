Stocks slip ahead of a busy week for company earnings news

ConocoPhillips fell less than 1% after the oil giant announced it would buy Concho Resources for $9.7 billion. The deal is the largest in the oil industry since crude prices plummeted this year due to the COVID pandemic.

In the U.S., the focus remains on the potential for new stimulus measures for the U.S. economy, but hopes for agreeing on a new package soon were muted. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said time is running out to get measures passed before the Nov. 3 election.

Investors have been hoping that Washington would provide more financial support for the economy since July, when a supplemental $600-a-week unemployment benefit package ran out.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to bring a his version of a stimulus bill to the floor of the Senate for a vote on Wednesday. However that bill is likely to get zero traction with the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

European stock indexes were mixed. The German DAX lost 0.1%, and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.4%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.2%.

Stocks in Asia were also mixed. The Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.6%. he Shanghai Composite index fell 0.7%.