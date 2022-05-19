Stocks slip on Wall Street, edge closer to bear market

Wall Street is also worried about the Federal Reserve's plan to fight the highest inflation in four decades. The Fed is raising interest rates aggressively and investors are concerned that the central bank could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.

The 10-year Treasury pulled back to 2.81% from 2.88% late Wednesday, but it has been generally rising as investors prepare for a market with higher interest rates. That has also pushed up mortgage rates, which is contributing to a slowdown in home sales.

The pile of concerns on Wall Street has made for very choppy trading and big swings between gains and losses within any given day.

Technology stocks have been some of the most volatile holdings. The sector includes heavyweights like Apple that have lofty valuations, which tend to push the market more forcefully up or down. The sector has been hit especially hard by the Fed's policy shift to raise interest rates. Low rates help support investments considered more risky, like tech stocks, and higher rates lessen the incentive to take that risk.

Technology stocks were once again among the bigger weights holding the market down on Thursday. Cisco Systems slumped 13.2% after the seller of routers and switches cut its profit forecast amid supply chain constraints.

Household goods companies, grocery store operators and food producers fell broadly. General Mills fell 3.5% and Tyson Foods fell 1.3%.

Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending were mostly mixed. Bath & Body works sank 9.2% after cutting its profit forecast for the year. Amazon rose 1.4%.

Caption Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, deepening a slump for major indexes as persistently high inflation continues to weigh on the economy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

