Stocks rise broadly; J&J leads gains for health care sector

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138 points, or 0.4%, to 35,396 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

Technology and health care companies led the gains. Software maker Adobe rose 1.9%. Johnson and Johnson jumped rose 2.5% after raising its profit forecast for the year following the release of strong third-quarter earnings.