Stocks move higher on Wall Street as more earnings roll in

The S&P 500 index was up 0.6% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4%. Despite Monday's steep drop, all three indexes are now positive for the week.

What's pushing stocks higher the last two days has been better-than-expected results from big corporations. Dow component Coca-Cola was up 2% after the company raised its full-year forecast and reported better-than-expected results. Fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped nearly 9% after the company also reported much better than expected results after the closing bell Tuesday.