Stocks higher on Wall Street, hovering near records

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was up 0.5%.

Oil prices were up 2% in early trading, continuing to recover from a decline earlier in the month. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy rose 3% or more.