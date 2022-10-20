US stocks rise as big earnings week continues, Tesla slides

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 339 points, or 0.1%, to 30,757 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.

Treasury yields edged further into multiyear highs, which has helped push up rates on mortgages and other loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.15 from 4.14% late Wednesday and is at its highest levels in 14 years. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.57% from 4.56%.