US stocks turn higher but are still headed for weekly losses

The benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.6%, as of 12:36 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9%, with help from energy companies like ExxonMobil. The Nasdaq lagged other major indexes with a gain of just 0.2%.

All three indexes are on pace for weekly losses. The S&P 500 is down 2.7% for the week, which would be its biggest weekly drop since January. The Nasdaq is down 3.8% and the Dow is down 1.9%.