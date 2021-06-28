Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street after big gains last week

Much of the choppiness in the markets is a result of the speed at which the economy has bounced back from its pandemic slump.

“When you come out of it rapidly it starts to raise concerns for investors, but I would remind them that we are still early in a cycle,” said Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco. “I would expect this to play out over time.”

Economic growth will eventually slow as the recovery progresses, Levitt said, and markets are already looking ahead to that scenario in 2022 and beyond.

Bond yields were lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.47% from 1.53% on Friday. That weighed on banks, which benefit from higher yields that allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans. M&T Bank fell 2.7%.

Energy companies also fell as crude oil prices slipped 1.1%. Chevron fell 2.6%.

The big economic data point this week will be Friday's jobs report. Economists are expecting that U.S. employers created 685,000 jobs in June, an improvement from the 559,000 jobs that were created in May. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 5.6%.