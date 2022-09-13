BreakingNews
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 2 in the courtroom live
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Stocks tumble after inflation stays hotter than expected

FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a rally last week that broke a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 index was up a bit more than half a percent, as was the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a little less than half a percent. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a rally last week that broke a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 index was up a bit more than half a percent, as was the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a little less than half a percent. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Nation & World
By STAN CHOE, Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago
Stocks are tumbling Tuesday as Wall Street comes to the realization that inflation isn’t slowing as much as it had hoped

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks are tumbling and disappointment is shaking markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street’s realization that inflation isn’t slowing as much as hoped.

The S&P 500 sank 2.3% in early trading Tuesday, threatening to snap a four-day winning streak. Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected.

The disappointing data means traders are bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails.

“Right now, it’s not the journey that’s a worry so much as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to hike and hold, the big question is at what level.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 603 points, or 1.9%, to 31,777, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 3.1%.

Almost all of Wall Street came into the day thinking the Fed would hike its key short-term rate by a hefty three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week. But the hope was that inflation was in the midst of quickly falling back to more normal levels after peaking in June at 9.1%.

The thinking was that such a slowdown would let the Fed downshift the size of its rate hikes through the end of this year and then potentially hold steady through the first half of 2023.

Tuesday’s less-than-anticipated improvement dashed some of those hopes. Many of the data points within the report were worse than economists expected, including those the Fed pays particular attention to, such as inflation outside of food and energy prices.

Markets honed in on a 0.6% rise in such prices during August from July, double what economists expected.

“This suggests that inflation expectations may be becoming ingrained,” said Gargi Chaudhuri, Head of iShares Investment Strategy.

The inflation report arrived before trading began on Wall Street, but it sent a thud through markets worldwide.

Treasury yields immediately leaped on expectations for a more aggressive Fed. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed actions, leaped to 3.71% from 3.57% late Monday. The 10-year yield, which helps set where mortgages and rates for other loans are heading, rose to 3.42% from 3.36%.

Stock markets in Europe, meanwhile, veered from gains to losses. The German DAX was down 1.1%, and the French CAC 40 fell 1%.

Combined ShapeCaption
A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
Currency traders and an employee watch computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, left, and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders and an employee watch computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, left, and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
Currency traders and an employee watch computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, left, and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

In Other News
1
Pope, opening Kazakh visit, blasts 'senseless' Ukraine war
2
Amid Hillsdale fallout, Tenn. staffers fretted about optics
3
Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records
4
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
5
Elected official facing murder charge in journalist slaying
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top