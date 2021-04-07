Stocks waver in early trading, holding near record highs

Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19. The vaccines are helping to fuel a recovery, but the virus is still very much a threat as variants are discovered and threaten additional lockdowns.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, with technology companies doing most of the heavy pulling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13 points, or 0.1%, to 33,451 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1% as of 10:06 a.m. Eastern.