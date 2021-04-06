Stocks wobble as investors turn cautious after record highs

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the broader market in a reversal from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% as of 10:17 a.m. Eastern. Stocks within the index were nearly evenly split between gainers and losers. The losses in tech stocks were offset by gains from companies that are depending on continued economic growth to recover. Gap rose 3.5%, while Wynn Resorts rose 3.2%.