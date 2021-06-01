Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gain evaporates

Banks were among the biggest gainers as bond yields ticked higher, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.61% from 1.58% Friday. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Memorial Day. Bank of America rose 1.1%.

Energy companies also helped lift the broader market. Crude oil prices jumped more than 2%, helping to send producers higher. Exxon Mobil rose 3.6%.

Health care and technology companies fell, checking gains elsewhere in the market.

The Institute for Supply Management reported that manufacturing picked up again in May. The ISM"s manufacturing index came in at 61.2 last month, much better than the 60.6 expected by economists surveyed by FactSet.

The growth in manufacturing came despite supply shortages that have plagued many manufacturers for weeks, particularly those who require semiconductors.

It's the latest piece of economic data that has shown the U.S. economy growing quickly out of the coronavirus pandemic. Investors will get jobs data later this week, which is expected to show that U.S. employers created 663,000 jobs last month.

AMC Entertainment jumped 22.8% after the movie theater operator announced a stock sale. AMC, whose stock is up more than 1,000% this year, is one of a handful of companies that gained the attention of a group of online retail investors earlier this year, along with companies like GameStop.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Fred DeMarco, foreground, works on the floor, Tuesday June 1, 2021. Stocks were mostly higher Tuesday morning as investors returned from a three-day holiday weekend in the U.S., helped by economic data that showed manufacturing growing steadily as the coronavirus pandemic wanes in the U.S. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Nicole Pereira Credit: Nicole Pereira

