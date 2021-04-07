Stocks wobble, hover near record highs in afternoon trading

Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19. The vaccines are helping to fuel a recovery, but the virus is still very much a threat as variants are discovered and threaten additional lockdowns.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:12 p.m. Eastern. Technology, communication and financial companies were helping to lift the market. Those gains were kept in check by a pullback in industrials, materials and health care stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,440, while the Nasdaq rose 0.2% after having been down 0.3% in the early going.