Stone scores early in OT, Knights beat Avs 3-2 in Game 5

“Fleury makes a big stop there. It happened bang, bang,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “He’s able to get a piece of it. It didn’t go our way tonight.”

Fleury picked up playoff win No. 88, which ties him with Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for the fourth-most in NHL history. It was also Fleury's 12th career playoff overtime win, which trails only Tuukka Rask (15) and Braden Holtby (14) for most among active goaltenders, according to NHL Stats.

“He’s a Vezina candidate for a reason,” Stone said of Fleury, who's up for the league's top goaltender award. “He’s the Vezina winner in my opinion for a reason and he stayed strong throughout the whole game."

Colorado appeared in command after a 2-0 lead courtesy of Brandon Saad late in the first and another from Joonas Donskoi in the second. The Avalanche couldn’t make it stand as their 13-game home winning streak was snapped. It’s a string that dated to March 27 — an overtime loss to Vegas.

The Golden Knights are in the driver’s seat, with the winner of Game 5 going on to take the series 78.8% of the time when a best-of-seven series is tied at two games.

Game 6 is Thursday at Vegas.

“The biggest cliché in the playoffs is the toughest game to win is the fourth one,” Stone said. “We’re gonna have to regroup and get ready for that one.”

It was another big performance from Marchessault. He had a hat trick in Game 4.

Grubauer, who's been dominant at home, finished with 22 saves. He's now 17-1-1 in his past 19 games at Ball Arena.

Before the game, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar switched up his lines in an effort to generate more energy and production. He paired Saad, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the top line, while moving Landeskog to the second unit.

It worked, with Saad scoring with 1.8 seconds left in the first period on a shot that appeared to cross up Fleury. Saad has now scored in seven of Colorado’s nine postseason games.

Donskoi made it 2-0 late in the second on a pinpoint pass from rookie Alex Newhook, who was reinserted into the lineup after sitting out the last two games.

“We don’t have much time to do anything but rebound — forget about this one and move,” Landeskog said. "We’ve got to go into Vegas and win a hockey game. It’s as simple as that.”

BACK IN ACTION

Returning to the lineup for Vegas was Mattias Janmark, who was hurt on a check from defenseman Ryan Graves in Game 1. Back for Colorado was forward Logan O’Connor, who hasn’t played since since March 31 due to a lower-body injury.

SUSPENSION UPHELD

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri saw his eight-game suspension for an illegal hit in the St. Louis series upheld by an arbitrator hours before Game 5. Kadri will be eligible to return if there's a Game 7.

AROUND THE RINK

Vegas F Ryan Reaves was a scratch. ... There was a shout-out on the video screen to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who was named the NBA MVP on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, right, cheks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, stops a shot as defenseman Ryan Graves, front right, works against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, deflects a shot next to goaltender Philipp Grubauer during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, center, drives between Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard and left wing J.T. Compher, right, to put a shot on goal during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer reacts after giving up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, right, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer in the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski