BreakingNews
Alex-Bell Road closing for weeks for repairs, improvements to culverts

Stop & Shop closing 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast

Grocery store chain Stop & Shop says it will close 32 underperforming grocery stores across the Northeast by the end of this year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

Stop & Shop said Friday it will close 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast U.S. by the end of the year.

The chain, which is owned by the Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize, said it will close 10 stores in New Jersey, eight stores in Massachusetts, seven stores in New York, five stores in Connecticut and two stores in Rhode Island.

The company said employees at affected stores would be offered other jobs within the company. Stop & Shop didn't immediately respond when asked how many people are employed at the 32 stores.

Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop's president, said the company decided to close the stores to create a “healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

Stop & Shop, which got its start in 1914 in Somerville, Massachusetts, operates around 400 grocery stores and has 60,000 employees.

In Other News
1
Chicago's Angel Reese extends double-double streak before Barclays...
2
Big bank quarterly results show signs of consumers slowing down...
3
Actor Ashley Judd, a Democratic activist, adds her voice to those...
4
The Latest | Israeli soldier killed in cross-border fire with Lebanon's...
5
Lead detective in Alec Baldwin case to testify, convicted armorer may...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top