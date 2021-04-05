Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

“Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

The center-right government has pinned its reopening policy on the mass distribution of test kits that will be provided for free on a weekly basis to help reopen schools, expected later this month, and the country’s vital tourism industry in mid-May.

In Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, protesting store owners hung black banners outside business entrances, angry that they weren't allowed to reopen. Others opened their stores but didn't serve customers, in an act of defiance. The head of the city's chamber of commerce, Michalis Zorpidis, told the AP that it was taking the government to the country's highest administrative court.

“We feel that the decision is unfair and illegal. That's why we took legal actions against the government to reverse the decision,” Zorpidis said.

The daily number of confirmed infections nationwide — a statistic affected by testing levels — reached the highest rate since the start of the pandemic in Greece at 28.5 per 100,000 residents as a seven-day rolling average. The death rate is currently above the European Union average with the cumulative total at more than 8,300.

___

Costas Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki. ___ Follow Derek Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos and Costas Kantouris at https://twitter.com/CostasKantouris

A woman wearing a hat and a protective face mask walk in central Athens, on Monday, April 5, 2021. Retail stores across most of Greece have been allowed to reopen despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battled to emerge from deep recession.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

A man carries boxes with clothes in Ermou street, central Athens, on Monday, April 5, 2021. Retail stores across most of Greece have been allowed to reopen despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battled to emerge from deep recession.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a rapid test for the COVID-19, in Ermou street, central Athens, on Monday, April 5, 2021. Retail stores across most of Greece have been allowed to reopen despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battled to emerge from deep recession.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

A woman adjusts items inside a shop, at Glyfada suburb west of Athens, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Greece has relaxed some coronavirus restrictions despite surging COVID-19 cases that are straining hospitals to their limits, with retail stores to reopen and people allowed to drive outside their home municipalities for exercise on weekends. AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

An employee, wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus, adjusts shoes inside a shop, at Glyfada suburb west of Athens, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Greece has relaxed some coronavirus restrictions despite surging COVID-19 cases that are straining hospitals to their limits, with retail stores to reopen and people allowed to drive outside their home municipalities for exercise on weekends. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

An employee, wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus, works behind decorated candles for the Orthodox Easter, inside a small gift shop, at Glyfada suburb west of Athens, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Greece has relaxed some coronavirus restrictions despite surging COVID-19 cases that are straining hospitals to their limits, with retail stores to reopen and people allowed to drive outside their home municipalities for exercise on weekends. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A man wearing a protective face mask waits outside a shop that sells fabrics central Athens, on Monday, April 5, 2021. Retail stores across most of Greece have been allowed to reopen despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battled to emerge from deep recession. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris