Storm Fiona poses threat for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

The Atlantic hurricane season's sixth named storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (85 kph) late Friday afternoon, the center said. Little change in strength was expected during the next few days.

Fiona was moving westward at 15 mph (24 kph), and was centered about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north-northwest of Guadeloupe. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for most of the Leeward Islands.

In the Pacific, Lester was expected to remain a tropical storm until hitting the Mexican coast Saturday, but forecasters warned of potential dangers from heavy rains.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) early Friday evening. It was centered 215 miles (345 kilometers) southeast of Acapulco and moving moving to the northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

A tropical storm warning was up from Puerto Escondido to Zihuatanejo. The hurricane center said Lester could drop from 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) of rain on the coasts of upper Guerrero state and Michoacan state, with isolated areas getting 16 inches (41 centimeters).