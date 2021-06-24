dayton-daily-news logo
X

Storm floods German vaccine center, 5 injured by heavy hail

A bus stuck in water on a flooded road in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. In the evening, a storm had passed over Munich, which caused numerous fire brigade operations and flooded streets. (Andre Maerz/dpa via AP)
A bus stuck in water on a flooded road in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. In the evening, a storm had passed over Munich, which caused numerous fire brigade operations and flooded streets. (Andre Maerz/dpa via AP)

Credit: Andre Maerz

Credit: Andre Maerz

Nation & World | Updated 28 minutes ago
Officials say a vaccination center was flooded and five people were injured by hail during heavy storms in southwestern Germany overnight

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a vaccination center was flooded and five people were injured by hail the size of tennis balls during heavy storms in southwestern Germany overnight.

All appointments for Thursday at the vaccination center in Tuebingen were canceled after torrential rain late Wednesday.

Police said five people were injured in the nearby town of Reutlingen after they were struck and injured by large hailstones.

Firefighters were out in force across the region pumping water out of flooded basements and removing toppled trees from roads, police said.

The downpour also drenched players and spectators at the Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match held in Munich on Wednesday evening, forcing some public viewings to be abandoned. The game ended in a tie.

In the neighboring Czech Republic, a rare tornado hit towns and villages in southeast part of the country, injuring some 150 people and damaging hundreds of houses. Some 200 police officers have been deployed in the region to help the rescue workers.

Earlier in the day, thunderstorms before dawn Thursday left some 100,000 households in central and southern areas of the Czech Republic without electricity, while fallen trees blocked the tracks on some 30 train routes. About 45,000 households were still without power later Thursday.

Heavy rain falls during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany,Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool)
Heavy rain falls during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany,Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool)

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Cars park at a flooded road in Kopfsberg, Germany, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall caused flooded streets, full cellars and fallen trees in Lower Bavaria on Thursday night. (Seidl/dpa via AP)
Cars park at a flooded road in Kopfsberg, Germany, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall caused flooded streets, full cellars and fallen trees in Lower Bavaria on Thursday night. (Seidl/dpa via AP)

Credit: Seidl/zema-medien

Credit: Seidl/zema-medien

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top