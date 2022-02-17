Storm sweeps northern Europe, causing damage and delays

“I fear travelers will need to put up with disruptions for a long time,” he said.
The country's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, closed schools as a precaution, and authorities in several other states said students could stay home if they wanted.
Meteorologists said they measured winds speed of up to 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour) in low-lying areas of Germany.
Experts noted that advances in weather forecasting and storm defenses have helped prevent serious disasters such as the deadly floods which hit Hamburg exactly 60 years ago, killing more than 300 people.
Still, authorities in neighboring Denmark warned of elevated water levels along the North Sea coast. Large ships were banned from sailing up the Lower Elbe river that connects the port of Hamburg to the sea.
In the Czech Republic, hundreds of thousands of people were temporarily without electricity after trees fell on power lines. Thousands of homes were also left without power in Britain and Germany.
In the Polish city of Krakow, strong winds cause a construction crane collapse, injuring four people, two of them seriously, according to Radio Zet.
Two domestic LOT flights, from Bydgoszcz and Krakow to Warsaw, had to be rerouted and landed in Budapest to avoid the strong winds over Poland. They refueled and were later able to proceed to Warsaw.
Cyclonic weather over the north Atlantic is expected to send further storms toward Europe in the coming days.
Germany's national weather service DWD predicted that Storm Zeynep, known as Storm Eunice in Britain, will hit northern Europe on Friday.
The U.K. Met Office warned there could be a danger to life from flying debris and roofs could be blown off buildings as winds are expected to hit 150 kph (95 mph) on the coast and 130 kph (80 mph) inland. The country's Environment Agency issued a warning of potential flooding from high waves and storm surges.
___
Associated Press Writers Jill Lawless in London, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Mike Corder in The Hague and Karel Janicek in Prague contributed.
Clouds drift over a highway in Frankfurt, Germany, on a stormy Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Large parts of Germany are hit by a heavy storm on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Clouds drift over a highway in Frankfurt, Germany, on a stormy Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Large parts of Germany are hit by a heavy storm on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
People wait in front of the travel desk of German railway Deutsche Bahn at Central Station in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deutsche Bahn has suspended long-distance services in some German regions because of the weather situation. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)
People wait in front of the travel desk of German railway Deutsche Bahn at Central Station in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deutsche Bahn has suspended long-distance services in some German regions because of the weather situation. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)
Icelandic horses stand together at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Parts of Germany expect heavy storms during the next days. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Icelandic horses stand together at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Parts of Germany expect heavy storms during the next days. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A young hiker struggles against strong wind on the mountain Brocken near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)
A young hiker struggles against strong wind on the mountain Brocken near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)
The fish market with the fish auction hall is flooded in the during a storm in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm ‘Ylenia’ swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
The fish market with the fish auction hall is flooded in the during a storm in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm ‘Ylenia’ swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
Firefighters clear a street after a tree falling on the road near Dragun, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm ‘Ylenia’ swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Photo: Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)
Firefighters clear a street after a tree falling on the road near Dragun, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm ‘Ylenia’ swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Photo: Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)
Firefighters clear a tree from a railway track after a storm in Dorsten, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deutsche Bahn has suspended long-distance services in several German regions because of the storm. (Bludau Foto/dpa via AP)
Firefighters clear a tree from a railway track after a storm in Dorsten, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deutsche Bahn has suspended long-distance services in several German regions because of the storm. (Bludau Foto/dpa via AP)
The fish market with the fish auction hall is flooded in the during a storm in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm ‘Ylenia’ swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
The fish market with the fish auction hall is flooded in the during a storm in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm ‘Ylenia’ swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
A firefighter stands next to a falling tree at a road in Wilkenburg nearHannover, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)
A firefighter stands next to a falling tree at a road in Wilkenburg nearHannover, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)
A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Bikes and a scooter lay on the ground during a storm in front of an office building near the central railway station in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. (AP Photo/Karl Ritter)
Bikes and a scooter lay on the ground during a storm in front of an office building near the central railway station in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. (AP Photo/Karl Ritter)
