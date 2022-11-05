Tornadoes rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management said in a news release that 10 injured people had been treated at an area hospital, and two of those people had critical injuries. It said at the time the news release was issued there had been no deaths reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said the tornado touched down shortly after 4 p.m. and traveled north-northeast through the communities of Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly. It said about 50 homes had been damaged or destroyed.

Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were impacted.

The National Weather Service had issued multiple tornado warnings stretching from the Dallas-Fort Worth area into neighboring Oklahoma. The storm system was then headed toward Arkansas and Louisiana.

Credit: Jeff Forward Credit: Jeff Forward

Credit: Jeff Forward Credit: Jeff Forward

Credit: Jeff Forward Credit: Jeff Forward

Credit: Jeff Forward Credit: Jeff Forward