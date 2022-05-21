Story's slam snagged by former Sox player in Monster seats

“Yeah,” Gomes said with a big smile, the ball sitting on the table in front of him. “That’s why I’m up here. These are the best seats in the game.”

Gomes does some television work for the Red Sox cable outlet. He said it was the first homer he's ever caught.

“When I come to town and I’m not doing pre or post (game), I beg them for these seats,” he said.

Gomes said he almost caught Story’s third homer on Thursday.

Asked what he was going to do with his prized possession, he said: “I’m going to make Trevor sign it and take it home.”

Former teammate Will Middlebrooks took notice, tweeting: “Jonny Gomes caught Trevor Story’s grand slam. He tackled it … but still counts.”

