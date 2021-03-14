Strasburg leaves start early with leg issue; 'nothing major'

“There was really not much of a discussion,” Martinez said. “Just wanted to pinpoint exactly what he was feeling. Other than that, he was coming out of the game. We’re in spring training. There’s no sense in pushing it.”

Strasburg said he was looked at by a team doctor and had an ultrasound exam.

He threw 45 pitches and said that before the calf became problematic, his fastball and changeup felt better than they did in his initial Grapefruit League outing five days earlier.

“I didn’t really feel it at all except for that last pitch, where I kind of felt it simultaneously as I was finishing the pitch,” Strasburg said.

“I’ve had my calves cramping up on me in the past and I’ve pitched through that," he said. "This was definitely something a little different, but not something I couldn’t have pitched through if it was a bigger game, I guess.”

Opening day is April 1.

“My concern is just keeping him on a five-day schedule right now,” Martinez said.

“If he wakes up tomorrow sore or something, he might be held back,” the manager said. “We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports