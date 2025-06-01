Strauss' 'Blue Danube' is beamed into space as Vienna celebrates with a concert

VIENNA (AP) — Strauss' "Blue Danube" waltz has finally made it into space, nearly a half-century after missing a ride on NASA's twin Voyager spacecraft.

The European Space Agency's big radio antenna in Spain beamed the waltz into the cosmos Saturday. Operators aimed the dish at Voyager 1, the world's most distant spacecraft more than 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) away. Traveling at the speed of light, the music was expected to overtake Voyager 1 within 23 hours.