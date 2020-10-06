Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Yucatan

Forecasters said the hurricane was moving into an area with very warm water and nearly calm high winds that forecasters at the hurricane center called “a very conducive environment for strengthening."

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday night that a hurricane warning was in effect in Mexico, from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, as well as Cozumel. Delta is forecast to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.

Delta is the earliest 25th named storm to form in the Atlantic, beating the old record of Nov. 15, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

It had top winds of 80 mph (130 kph) Monday night and was about 180 miles (295 kilometers) south-southeast of Grand Cayman. It was moving west-northwest near 7 mph (11 kph).

Delta is expected to hammer parts of southeastern Mexico already drenched by Tropical Storm Gamma.

AP writer Seth Borenstein in Washington contributed to this report.