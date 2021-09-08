Stricker fills out US team with 4 more Ryder Cup rookies

The six automatic qualifiers were Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay.

Scheffler becomes the first American to be picked for his first Ryder Cup without having won on the PGA Tour since Rickie Fowler in 2010 at Wales. Scheffler has been a steady presence, was runner-up at the Dell Match Play in March and is No. 21 in the world.

He finished 14th in the Ryder Cup standings.

Most striking is the experience. Among the six who qualified, two-time major champion Morikawa and FedEx Cup champion Cantlay have never played in the Ryder Cup. The four picks who will make the Ryder Cup debuts are Schauffele, English, Berger and Scheffler.

The six rookies is the most for the Americans since there were six on the 2008 team that won at Valhalla.

Cantlay and Schauffele were a tough team at the Presidents Cup in 2019. Berger played in the Presidents Cup in 2017. Morikawa, English and Scheffler will be playing in this format for the first time as professionals.

The U.S. team typically has eight automatic qualifiers and four captain's picks. That was increased to six for this Ryder Cup because of uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic — which postponed the matches for one year — would affect the tour schedule.

