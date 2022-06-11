Strider fans 8, Braves top Pirates 4-2 for 9th straight win

Swanson’s third-inning homer off the left-field foul pole drove in rookie Michael Harris, who singled and stole second. Ronald Acuña Jr. reached on an infield hit and was caught stealing before Swanson’s homer.

Ozzie Albies’ double to right field off Contreras in the fourth drove in Travis d’Arnaud, who singled and moved to second on left fielder Travis Swaggerty’s fielding error.

Strider was pulled after giving up singles to Bryan Reynolds and Michael Chavis in the sixth. Dylan Lee struck out Cal Mitchell to end the inning.

Atlanta’s winning streak is its longest since another nine-game run from Aug. 13-22, 2021.

Atlanta led 4-0 before Chavis hit a ground-rule double off Jackson Stephens that bounced over the left-field to drive in Reynolds in the eighth. Cal Mitchell’s sacrifice fly drove in Daniel Vogelbach, cutting the Braves’ lead to two runs.

Kenley Jansen recorded three straight outs in the ninth for his 17th save in 20 chances.

Including Contreras, the Pirates started five rookies. When asked about his lineup before the game, manager Derek Shelton smiled and said “we have three to five in there about every night.”

Acuña made a leaping catch on the right-field warning track of a drive hit by Michael Perez in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Tyle Beede remained in the game after being hit near his hip by a liner from Swanson in the seventh. Swanson reached on an infield hit on the play.

Braves: Stephens stayed in after Reynolds’ grounder hit his right knee in the eighth. Reynolds reached on his second infield single of the game before scoring on the double by Chavis. ... LHP Tyler Matzek (left shoulder inflammation) threw long toss in the outfield before the game for the first time since being placed on the 10-day injured list on May 17. The next step is for Matzek to be cleared to throw from a mound.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.63) will make his first career start against Pittsburgh, where he pitched from 2009-15, when he faces RHP Zach Thompson (3-4, 4.60) as the four-game series continues Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after a called third strike by home plate umpire Larry Vanover during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after a called third strike by home plate umpire Larry Vanover during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. slides into second base with a double in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. slides into second base with a double in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider works against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider works against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) is greeted at the dugout by bench coach Walt Weiss, left, manager Brian Snitker, center, and Dansby Swanson, right, after scoring on an Ozzie Albies double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) is greeted at the dugout by bench coach Walt Weiss, left, manager Brian Snitker, center, and Dansby Swanson, right, after scoring on an Ozzie Albies double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies watches his RBI double during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies watches his RBI double during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras walks to the dugout after recording the final out in the third inning of the team's baseball game Atlanta Braves on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras walks to the dugout after recording the final out in the third inning of the team's baseball game Atlanta Braves on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud loses his helmet as he runs to second base on a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud loses his helmet as he runs to second base on a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) runs past Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) runs past Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore