Strike paralyzes Lebanon amid worsening economic conditions

Taxi and truck drivers used their vehicles to block roads to protest a sharp increase in fuel prices as the government lifted subsidies. They are demanding getting subsidized fuel again.

In the capital of Beirut, many roads were blocked by giant trash bins and vehicles.

About 80% of people in Lebanon live in poverty after the Lebanese pound lost more than 90% of its value. Lebanon’s economy shrank 20.3 in 2020 and about 7% last year, according to the World Bank.

Human Rights Watch said in its World Report 2022 released Thursday that “the corrupt and incompetent Lebanese authorities have deliberately” plunged the country into one of the worst economic crises in modern times, demonstrating a disregard for the rights of the population.

It called for the international community to use “every tool at its disposal to pressure Lebanese policymakers to put in place the reforms necessary to pull Lebanon out of this crisis,” said Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch. She added that they should include imposing sanctions against leaders responsible for the “ongoing grave human rights violations.”

Caption Public transport buses block a road, during a general strike by public transport and labor unions to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Protesters closed the country's major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns starting 5 a.m. making it difficult for people to move around. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Caption Public transport buses block a road, during a general strike by public transport and labor unions to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Protesters closed the country's major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns starting 5 a.m. making it difficult for people to move around. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Caption A truck driver holds a Lebanese flag as others drivers block a main highway with their vehicles during a general strike by public transport and workers unions paralyzed Lebanon in protest to the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Caption A truck driver holds a Lebanese flag as others drivers block a main highway with their vehicles during a general strike by public transport and workers unions paralyzed Lebanon in protest to the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Caption Tanker trucks block a main highway during a general strike by public transport and labor unions to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Protesters closed the country's major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns starting 5 a.m. making it difficult for people to move around. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Caption Tanker trucks block a main highway during a general strike by public transport and labor unions to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Protesters closed the country's major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns starting 5 a.m. making it difficult for people to move around. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Caption A man blocks a road with garbage containers during a general strike by public transport and labor unions paralyzed Lebanon to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Caption A man blocks a road with garbage containers during a general strike by public transport and labor unions paralyzed Lebanon to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Caption Bus drivers block a road with their vehicles during a general strike by public transport and labor unions paralyzed Lebanon in protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Caption Bus drivers block a road with their vehicles during a general strike by public transport and labor unions paralyzed Lebanon in protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Caption Army soldiers walk on a main highway that blocked by tanker trucks and buses, during a general strike by public transport and labor unions to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Protesters closed the country's major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns starting 5 a.m. making it difficult for people to move around. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Caption Army soldiers walk on a main highway that blocked by tanker trucks and buses, during a general strike by public transport and labor unions to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Protesters closed the country's major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns starting 5 a.m. making it difficult for people to move around. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla