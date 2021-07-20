Striker Josef Martinez happy to be back with Atlanta United

Neither Heinze or Martinez have explained what prompted the former coach to exile the 2018 MLS MVP after his return in June from playing for Venezuela in Copa America. Martinez tested positive for COVID at the event.

Heinze said last week that Martinez was not away for fitness reasons.

Martinez missed almost all of 2020 with a knee injury. He has two goals in seven games this year.

Atlanta is two years removed from its title. The team has been ransacked by injuries and multiple personnel decisions made by team president Darren Eales and technical director Carlos Bocanegra have come under question.

Recent reports by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Athletic have said the MLS players union filed a grievance(s) with the league over Heinze’s practice procedures. Allegedly, he restricted player access to hydration and did not honor collectively bargained practice limits.

Martinez did not comment on the reports, saying, “Whatever’s been said in the news is already out there and I have nothing to add on that.”

After returning from Copa America, Martinez said he was found to have an issue with his heart. He did not offer details.

“After the 12 days that we were in quarantine, for us to return to physical training, we had to pass certain physical tests and one was a cardiac test,” he said. “I don’t think it was a very big problem, but it was something we had to be careful with.”

With assistant Rob Valentino as interim coach – the fourth coach or interim Atlanta has had in a year – the United are 10th in the East, where eight teams will qualify.

Martinez scored 19 goals in 2017, a single-season record 31 in 2018 and 27 in 2019. He sustained an ACL injury in the first game of last season.

