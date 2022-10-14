Strikes continue in French refineries, disrupt fuel supplies

The CGT called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday across French industry, railway and other sectors to push for salary increases and to protest against the government’s intervention in the refinery strikes.

Separately, strikes at ExxonMobil’s Esso wing in France appeared to be over Friday after the CFDT and CFE-CGC unions reached a salary hike deal earlier this week.

The Minister for Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, said Friday she was hoping for a return to normality “as quickly as possible,” helped by government-ordered worker requisitions at two fuel depots in western and northern France.

The requisition orders aim at “ensuring that the French get out of that nightmare, that unbearable situation,” Pannier-Runacher said on LCI television.

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler