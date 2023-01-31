Strikes, protests hit France in round 2 of pension battle

For both sides, the nationwide strikes and protests are an important test. French President Emmanuel Macron's government says it is determined to push through his election pledge to reform France's pension system. Labor unions and left-wing legislators fighting in parliament against Macron's plans are counting on protesters to turn out massively to strengthen their efforts to kill the bill.

A first round of strikes and protests brought out between 1 million and 2 million demonstrators earlier this month, including many tens of thousands in Paris. Labor leaders are aiming to at least match or even better those numbers on Tuesday, with another big demonstration planned Tuesday afternoon in Paris and close to 250 others expected elsewhere.