BreakingNews
Hoax threat leads Thurgood Marshall HS in Dayton to shelter in place
X

Strong earthquake rattles Pakistan, residents flee homes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A strong earthquake has rattled Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other parts of the country, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A strong earthquake rattled Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other parts of the country on Tuesday, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the center of the magnitude 6.5 quake was located 40 kilometers (25 miles) south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan in Afghanistan's Hindukush region.

The quake was felt across Pakistan. The country's meteorological office said the earthquake was a magnitude 7.7.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

In Other News
1
Putin hosts Xi in the Kremlin with imperial palace pageantry
2
Swiss suspends bonus payouts to Credit Suisse staffers
3
DC braces for 'robust oversight' after criminal code fiasco
4
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old: 'I thought I had died'
5
Los Angeles schools shut down as staff begin 3-day strike
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top